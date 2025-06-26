Northampton Eid Festival was a success

Northampton Eid Festival attracts people from different communities from across the county.

Northampton Eid Community Group, successfully held their fourth Eid Festival event on Sunday 22nd June at Beckets Park. Eid is celebrated by Muslims all over the world, with family and friends. They anticipated heat wave and rain however, organiser and Secretary Cllr Rufia Ashraf managed to pull of another fun filled event. This year they approached local voluntary groups, schools, nursery, nursing home and local businesses and encouraged them to get involved in designing bunting and welcome signs to display at the event. The Eid props were donated by local businesses and designed by Sophia Miah, which told the story about origins of Eid.

The event was focused on bringing people from across all cultures and backgrounds together to celebrate the diversity of Northampton and giving local groups and businesses the opportunity to come together to break down barriers and improve community cohesion.

People travelled miles to attend the celebration which was filled with entertainment, stall holders, food vendors, music, henna art and much more. Entertainment was from across different community groups including, United Afro-Caribbean Association, Albanian Association, Bharatnatyam Dance School, Northampton Bangla School, L2L, each wore their native outfits and brought people onto their feet by performing traditional dances, drumming and poem recital. The emergency services, Ambulance and Police were very popular and our relationship with University of Northampton only strengthens each year.

Groups of people enjoying the entertainment on stage.

Our guests included the Mayor of Northampton, local MPs, Lucy Rigby and Mike Reader and PFCC Danielle Stone. Other dignitaries from Northampton County Cricket Club, Chair of WNC, Deputy Lieutenant, Town and WNC councillors, Mayor or Wellingborough were also present.

We want to thank all our Sponsors and volunteers, Sophia Miah, Razna Islam, Farzana Miah, Cllr Md Turon Miah and Walter from the Polish Community for making the event successful.

All the stalls were sold out however, we didn't turn anyone away. The Mayor was particularly impressed with the residents from B&M Templemore Home, as each flower they designed was individually crochet onto a saree to display at the event. People had their pick of food vendors and with nice weather ice cream van held the longest ques.

Chair Jamal Alwahabi, commented, each year we are excited to see so many people enjoying the festivities of Eid. People from all the different community groups came together just shows the diversity of our town and how we respected each others differences. Next year the event will be bigger and better therefore, we want people to tell us how we can improve or if they want to volunteer for us, to contact: [email protected].