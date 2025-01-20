Northampton diabetes charity welcomes new trustees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton-based charity committed to enhancing the lives of people living with diabetes has strengthened its leadership by appointing two new trustees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The InDependent Diabetes Trust (IDDT) proudly announces the addition of Mabel Blades and Karen Merrey to its board, with their expertise and insights set to bolster the charity’s efforts, ensuring its vital work continues to thrive.

Living with type 1 diabetes for nearly 43 years, Karen understands the challenges faced by those managing the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an original member of the IDDT and still treated with pork insulin today, Karen is passionate about supporting the charity’s growth and impact within the diabetes community.

Karen Merrey

When Karen’s daughter was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at just six years old, she took the initiative to lead parent support groups in Pontefract and Wakefield.

Her efforts aimed to not only raise awareness about the condition but to also provide encouragement and guidance to families navigating similar challenges.

Karen said: “Joining IDDT as a trustee is a deeply personal and meaningful step for me. As someone who has lived with type 1 diabetes for many years, I understand the daily challenges and the importance of having the right support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m passionate about advocating for better awareness, better care, and greater resources for everyone affected by diabetes.”

She added: “Through my new role, I hope to contribute to the incredible work IDDT is doing to ensure that no one feels alone in their journey and that everyone has access to the information, care, and community they need to live well.”

Registered dietitian Mabel is also delighted to join the IDDT board of trustees and is hoping to put her diabetes expertise to good use.

With a PhD in diabetes, Mabel is passionate about contributing to a charity that aligns with her commitment to patient-centred care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I am truly honoured to join the IDDT trustee board, and I am passionate about ensuring that people living with diabetes have access to the best possible information and support.

“The IDDT is doing incredible work in this area, and I look forward to helping spread the word, amplify its impact, and continue to empower people on their diabetes journey.”

Jenny Hirst, Co-Chair of the IDDT, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Karen and Mabel to the IDDT board.

“Karen has been a valued member of our community since the very beginning, and her personal experience with type 1 diabetes will bring invaluable insight to our work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Mabel, with her expertise as a registered dietician and her passion for diabetes care, will further strengthen our commitment to improving lives.

“Together, they will play a key role in guiding the future of our charity and helping us continue to support those living with diabetes.”

The IDDT is a national charity based in Northampton providing vital independent support for people with diabetes, their parents and carers.

The charity formed in 1994 to fight for choice of treatment for all. It now provides a free, confidential helpline, has published dozens of helpful publications, stages events and lobbies the government on behalf of its members.

If you need to contact the charity, please telephone between 10am and 3pm on 01604 622837 Monday to Friday or email [email protected]