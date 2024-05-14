Northampton crews in action at Olympic Venue
With most of Britain's top crews attending, Tom and Cameron came 4th out of the 25 entries in the 1900m time trial, to qualify for the A final.
In a thrilling final, the race was won by the crew from the Isle of Wight, namely Shanklin Sandown rowing club. In second place was Bewl Bridge, with South Africa and Northampton fighting for third place. The South African crew from Johannesburg just pipped Northampton by half a length for the bronze medal. This result will give Tom and Cameron confidence they can win a medal at the upcoming National Schools Regatta in two weeks' time.
In the under 17 women's single sculls, Northampton Rowing Club was represented by Teagan Smith. Teagan came 7th in the time trial, missing out on an A final place by just 0.2 seconds. Competing in the B final she had a lead of 5 seconds after 500m which she extended to 15 seconds by the time she crossed the line at 2000m. Teagan will also be competing at the National Schools Regatta at the National Water Sports Centre in Nottingham.
