Northampton crews in action at Olympic Venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cameron McKenzie and Tom Bryan once again proved that they are one of Britain's fastest under 16 double sculling crews. They competed in the Junior Sculling Regatta at Dorney Lake, the venue for the London 2012 Olympic Games.

With most of Britain's top crews attending, Tom and Cameron came 4th out of the 25 entries in the 1900m time trial, to qualify for the A final.

In a thrilling final, the race was won by the crew from the Isle of Wight, namely Shanklin Sandown rowing club. In second place was Bewl Bridge, with South Africa and Northampton fighting for third place. The South African crew from Johannesburg just pipped Northampton by half a length for the bronze medal. This result will give Tom and Cameron confidence they can win a medal at the upcoming National Schools Regatta in two weeks' time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the under 17 women's single sculls, Northampton Rowing Club was represented by Teagan Smith. Teagan came 7th in the time trial, missing out on an A final place by just 0.2 seconds. Competing in the B final she had a lead of 5 seconds after 500m which she extended to 15 seconds by the time she crossed the line at 2000m. Teagan will also be competing at the National Schools Regatta at the National Water Sports Centre in Nottingham.