Northampton comes together for Co-op Funeralcare’s Macmillan Coffee Morning

The Poplars, Barrack Road Co-op Funeralcare is delighted to share the success of its recent Macmillan Coffee Morning, held on Friday 27th September. Clients, celebrants, and staff popped into the branch for a morning filled with tea, coffee, cakes, and plenty of homemade treats – all in support of Macmillan Cancer Support – a charity close to the team’s heart.

The event gave people the chance to reconnect over a cuppa while raising funds for a cause close to many hearts. Thanks to the generosity of everyone who attended, they raised £150, which will go directly to helping Macmillan provide vital support for people living with cancer.

Natalia Kent, Funeral Director said: “It was such a lovely chance to catch up over coffee, cake and memories. We’re so grateful to everyone who came along and supported us – whether that was by baking, donating, or simply joining us for a a coffee. The kindness of our community made the event really special, with everyone including our families who helped to bake lots of lovely goodies and treat to eat, all whilst raising money for a much loved and needed cause.”

The Northampton Co-op Funeralcare team would like to thank all who attended and contributed to making the Coffee Morning a success! The next charity event is already in the planning with the launch coming soon. Watch this space, connect with us on social media or simply drop in to find out more, the kettle is always on.