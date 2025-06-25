Northampton Charity Jobskills Training Association launches Career Catalyst Programme in collaboration with Stunited CIC

In a bold step to support young people on their journey from education to employment, the Northampton-based Jobskills Training Association has launched the Career Catalyst programme in collaboration with Stunited CIC.

This charitable initiative delivers practical mentoring and job readiness workshops designed to boost confidence, develop soft skills, and improve employability.

Northampton’s educational charity, Jobskills Training Association, has officially launched a new initiative aimed at empowering young people to take charge of their careers. The programme, titled Career Catalyst, is being delivered in collaboration with Stunited CIC, a well-known education and career-focused social impact platform. The joint effort is focused on bridging the gap between academic achievement and real-world employability for students, college leavers, and recent graduates.

Career Catalyst is a free mentoring and career development programme that delivers a wide range of hands-on support for job seekers. From resume building and CV health checks, to interview preparation and networking strategies, the workshops are designed to equip participants with both the technical and soft skills necessary for career success in today’s competitive job market.

The project covers eight core areas:

Resume Writing & CV Building

Interview Techniques & Confidence Building

Networking (online & offline)

Job Search Strategy & Career Planning

Personal Branding & Online Presence

Goal Setting & Career Exploration

Soft Skills Development (communication, time management)

Delivered in the form of interactive workshops and one-on-one mentoring, Career Catalyst offers participants a structured path toward career clarity and readiness. The sessions are open to all young people across Northamptonshire, particularly targeting university students, college leavers, and unemployed youth.

Chair of Trustees for Jobskills Training Association, Mr. Manash Mukherjee, shared the organisation’s vision behind the programme:

“We’ve seen time and again how the right support at the right time can completely change a young person’s future. Career Catalyst is more than a workshop—it’s a journey that helps individuals discover who they are, what they can achieve, and how to present themselves with confidence to the world of work.”

The initiative was brought to life through the strategic partnership with Stunited CIC, which provided digital infrastructure, content support, and experienced facilitators for the programme. A special acknowledgment was given to Snejuti Mukherjee, Co-founder and CFO of Stunited, for her critical role in overseeing programme development, budgeting, and coordination.

“Snejuti’s commitment to community upliftment and student development is unwavering,” said Mukherjee. “Her leadership behind the scenes has made this initiative both sustainable and scalable.”

The Career Catalyst programme also provides participants with real-time CV feedback, personalised improvement plans, mock interviews, and access to resources for ongoing job searching. Additionally, attendees receive practical training on using platforms like LinkedIn to enhance their personal brand and grow professional connections.

This launch marks a major step in Jobskills Training Association’s ongoing commitment to reducing youth unemployment in the region. The charity hopes to reach hundreds of participants over the coming months and is already planning additional workshop dates due to early demand.

Registrations for the Career Catalyst programme are now open and will be accepted until 15 July 2025.

The collaboration with Stunited CIC is expected to continue beyond this pilot phase, with both organisations looking at future expansions, including online access for remote participants and partnerships with local employers.

For further details, or to register interest in upcoming workshops, please contact: [email protected]