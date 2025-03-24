Northampton care home makes a meal of Nutrition and Hydration Week

Simply Smoothie Day, Kay & Mamie enjoyed the sampling

Brampton View care home in Northampton celebrated Nutrition and Hydration Week (17th – 23rd March) with lots of yummy, wholesome food, thirst quenching beverages and some interesting activities along the way.

Nutrition and Hydration Week aims to highlight, promote and celebrate improvements in the provision of nutrition and hydration locally, nationally and globally.

At Barchester, each resident’s specific dietary requirements, likes and dislikes are individually catered for at all our homes. Meals are prepared to each resident’s tastes and all staff understand the importance of good nutrition and hydration for all our residents and patients’ wellbeing.

Staff and residents at Brampton View Care Home have devised an exciting, challenging and fun week of activities and competitions, with everything from, exercise class to a quiz afternoon. There was also a tea party to encourage social interaction and bring people together,

Fruit skewers went down a treat with fresh yogurt dip, chocolate sauce & sprinkles

Mo Masedi, General Manager at the home, said “Our chefs are trained to prepare dishes our residents’ specific dietary requirements as well as all their likes and dislikes. In addition to being trained in how to cook delicious and well prepared food, the chefs are trained in nutritional balance and special diets. They put a lot of time and effort into menu planning and so we all wanted to say thank you to them during Nutrition and Hydration Week.

Pat, a resident at Brampton View commented: “The food here is always lovely, it is like living in a five star hotel. We eat so well here, everyone is so well looked after.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.