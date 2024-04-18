Northampton care home hosts fashion shopping event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barchester Healthcare’s Brampton View Care Home teamed up with Jackie’s Mobile Boutique to host the afternoon. Jackie brought her latest collection of clothing and accessories into the home for all to view and she spent time getting to know everyone in order to tailor the fashion advice to individuals.

On the day, both residents and staff spent time browsing through the items on display and sharing their favourite fashion memories. They shared stories of their wedding dresses and what they were dressed in as children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The afternoon saw the home full of smiles and joy as everyone has the chance to shop from the comfort of their own home. The event gave the chance to bring fashion into the home and enable us all to connect with something that we don’t always get the chance to.

Jackie's Mobile Boutique

Mo Masedi, General Manager of Brampton View Care Home said “We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Brampton View as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this one was our most fashionable fun! Living in a care home doesn’t put a stop to celebrating life, and our engaging activities are designed to be enjoyed by all who want to join in.”

Jean, a resident at the home was able to enjoy browsing through the clothes and accessories on offer and even made some purchases. She commented “It was so nice to be able to see something before I buy it, I usually purchase through catalogues so this made a welcome change”