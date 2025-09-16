Northampton Cadet wins ILM Achievement Award at House of Lords

Cadet Lisa Owen, 17, from Caroline Chisholm School CCF, Northampton, has been named the winner of the 2025 ILM Achievement Award at the Cadet Vocational College Westminster Award finals.

Lisa received her award at an exclusive lunch on the private terrace of the House of Lords, hosted by Cadet Vocational College’s Chairman of Trustees, Lord Lingfield.

The ILM Achievement Award, organised by Cadet Vocational College in partnership with the Institute of Leadership & Management, recognises cadets who demonstrate outstanding leadership, teamwork and personal development. Lisa secured the award following a rigorous, multi-stage selection process involving cadets from across the UK.

Lisa said: “I would say I have learned how to communicate with the team because being exposed to loads of different people from loads of different backgrounds has allowed me to understand people’s strengths and weaknesses so we can all work together to solve a shared goal.

The attached photograph features The Rt Hon the Lord Lingfield and Lisa Owen, Caroline Chisholm School CCF from left to right.

"I am more confident than I thought I was, and I’ve realised you are capable of doing anything if you put your mind to it. I think that’s the biggest thing I’ll take away because if you don’t think you can go through a tiny cave, you 110% can.”

Over three weeks of selection events in Somerset, Hampshire and Wales, Lisa developed her confidence and resilience while tackling adventure training activities including caving, gorge walking and surfing.

She said caving was a particular turning point: “At first it was terrifying, but afterwards I was so proud of myself. It showed me I can push through fear and achieve more than I ever thought.”

Guy Horridge, Principal and Chief Executive of Cadet Vocational College, said: “Lisa represents the very best of what it means to be a Westminster Award finalist. Her commitment to others, and her determination to overcome personal challenges make her an outstanding role model for her peers. Her qualification submission was excellent and she is worthy winner of the ILM Achievement Award”

Beyond cadets, Lisa has shown a strong commitment to volunteering. For over two years she has supported her local library weekly, organising resources, creating inclusive displays to celebrate diversity, and leading children’s workshops such as the Summer Reading Challenge. She also volunteers at her school’s Learning Resource Centre, supporting younger students with their reading skills and confidence.

Lisa has also contributed to the annual Chocolate Elf campaign, helping to raise, collect and distribute gifts to vulnerable children and adults across the UK, benefitting charities such as Great Ormond Street Hospital, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, and local food banks.

Within cadet, Lisa has mentored new cadets struggling with skills such as drill, taken on responsibility for organising and leading cadet displays at school open evenings, and worked hard to ensure everyone feels included and supported.

Her journey to cadets was itself a personal triumph. Having previously struggled with anxiety and social confidence, Lisa chose to push herself out of her comfort zone by joining cadets. Despite initial challenges, she has since thrived, teaching lessons to junior cadets, leading teams, and speaking confidently at school assemblies and remembrance services.