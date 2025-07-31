Northampton Cabinet Art Project gets off to a great start

A new project has started on the streets of Northampton to decorate the green media cabinets with artwork celebrating the town. The aim of the project is to ‘bring joy to Northampton one cabinet at a time’ and that is certainly the case for the first Virgin Media cabinet that has been painted by a local artist.

Clare Butterfield, who set up the Northampton Cabinet Art project explains: “We have so many talented artists in Northampton and a lot to celebrate about our town. When I saw these cabinets painted with beautiful designs in other places - instead of fly posters and ugly graffiti tags - I was keen to do it here.

“The community garden on Primrose Hill, Kingsthorpe Road, seemed the perfect place to start. As long as certain protocols are followed, Virgin Media is happy for councils and local groups to organise artworks on its cabinets as they have found it actually reduces graffiti. We put a call out to local artists to submit their designs and the group chose Helen Verrill’s design for this cabinet.”

Helen is really excited to be the first artist involved in the project. She says: “When I entered the competition I had no idea my design would win. I had given it a lot of thought. I knew I wanted to include shoes due to the Barratts factory opposite, but I wanted it to be more than just shoes. I enjoy painting trees in my personal art work and wanted to utilise this. I read up on the work of William Barratt and the relevance of his setting up Barratts Maternity Hospital. I knew I wanted to display children's shoes and added a teddy, flowers and birds.”

The artwork has been really well received. While Helen was painting, around 100 people stopped to comment on how they liked the design.

Clare added: “I really do believe that public art has the power to enrich people’s lives and improve neighbourhoods, and I’m so excited that we’ve made a start on this project. I need to thank Councillors Jane Birch and Les Marriott for their support and Northampton Town Council for the funding. We’ve also had support from Abington Decorating Supplies, Urban Hygiene Ltd, Virgin Media and Councillor Emily Fedorowycz in Kettering.

“We have two more designs from local artists ready for the next two cabinets in the area. However, these are owned by CityFibre who have so far been reluctant to give us the go ahead. I hope that will change when they see what a positive impact this project has had so far.”

For updates search “Northampton Cabinet Art” on Facebook.