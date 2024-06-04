Northampton businessman urges others to see the ‘value in volunteering’
A man who runs a successful business across Northampton insists he prioritised his “volunteering commitments” despite his company having started to boom.
Tom Green, who set up Square Feet in 2019, has been volunteering at the complex mental health charity St Andrew’s Healthcare for five years.