Northampton builder scoops £60,000 new car with 4p competition raffle ticket

A Northampton builder was in the middle of laying concrete when he received the surprise of a lifetime – discovering he had won a £60,000 new car in an online competition, all for just 4p!

Mitroi Laurentiu, a father-of-one who got married last year, was stunned when BOTB presenter Christian Williams turned up on-site to break the incredible news that he had won a BMW M5.

“No, no, no!” the 30-year-old cried, shaking with excitement. “I can’t believe this has happened to me! I thought it was a joke – it’s like a dream.

“I’ve never won anything in my life, but this goes to show you just never know!”

His wife had secretly kept the win under wraps, making the reveal even more special.

“She was acting really weird, and I wondered what was going on!”

Despite his love for BMWs, Mitroi has decided that the cash alternative is the best option for his family right now.

“I got married last year and spent quite a bit of money on my car over the winter, so the cash will mean more to us.”

The shock of the win left Mitroi speechless, with his phone battery running out from the flood of messages and calls he received.

“I was really busy at work, and the last thing I expected was a visit from Christian. I didn’t have a clue what was going on at first! I also had everyone on the site shaking my hand,” he added.

Christian walked Mitroi down the road to his brand-new BMW M5, where he got to sit inside and fire up the engine – though not before insisting on taking off his muddy shoes!

Christian said: “Mitroi has always dreamt of owning an M Performance BMW, but after getting married last year and spending money on his car over the winter, I can understand why the cash is the better option for him right now.

“It was amazing to see his reaction, and what makes it even more incredible is that it only cost him 4p to enter. That’s one of the smallest investments for one of the biggest prizes!”

Leading car competitions company BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

It also offers people the chance to win a holiday, cash, tech, cars and more in its Instant Wins Competition.

Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, BOTB has given away £87.6m-worth of cars so far.

To see Mitroi’s reaction alongside a host of other lucky winners, head over to www.BOTB.com