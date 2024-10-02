Northampton BBOB RFC makes history

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton BBOB RFC have launched their first-ever Ladies Team this season!

They kicked off their first friendly in August with a solid win of 14-7. On Sunday, September 29th, they took part in their first ever rugby festival at March Bears Rugby Club and came out on top in the plate competition. We hosted some taster sessions in April, and it’s been incredible to see our numbers grow week by week! The team is involved in the ‘Inner Warrior Series’ organized by the RFU.

Their Manager said, A huge shoutout to everyone who played over the weekend! It's amazing to see that more than half of the women are new to the game and had never played rugby before. A special mention to their coaches, as we wouldn't be where we are today without their support.

The team is set to play again on Sunday, October 20, and they’re aiming for another victory.

Northampton BBOB RFC Ladies with their plate.

Our women’s team has been on an amazing journey so far, and we’re excited to see new players joining us every week, We are on the hunt for players for the 2024/25 season! Whether you're a newbie wanting to try rugby or a seasoned pro, contact us on, Facebook, instagram or our Captain Sophie- 07940214682 and Manager Jade- 07939409958 We train every Wednesday at 7 PM, and everyone is welcome!