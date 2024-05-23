Northampton-based My 1st Years scoops national award for trailblazing charity partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Personalised baby brand My 1st Years has scooped a top national award thanks to a trailblazing partnership with humanitarian charity Goods for Good. Northampton based My 1st Years - the world’s leading personalised baby brand - has been supporting Goods for Good since 2017, providing warehousing and logistics support and donating thousands of pounds of clothing and toys to children.

Northampton based My 1st Years - the world’s leading personalised baby brand - has been supporting Goods for Good since 2017, providing warehousing and logistics support and donating thousands of pounds of clothing and toys to children living in natural disasters, war and poverty.

Thanks to this partnership the two organisations scooped ‘Best Emergency Response Project’ at this year’s Business Charity Awards, an annual event organised by the Third Sector, designed to prove and celebrate the fact that profit and purpose can go hand in hand.

Jonny Sitton, CEO & Founder of My 1st Years, explained: “We are enormously proud of our work with Goods for Good, a partnership which empowers us to clothe a child with every order made through My 1st Years. By working together, we are making a profound difference to the lives of people who most need help, providing life-changing goods that help restore hope and dignity to vulnerable communities.

“We do this by donating and also accepting donations from other businesses. We then sort by age and category and ship these much-needed goods to children in need here in the UK and across the globe. We are well on our way to supporting an incredible 1million children this and every year.”

In 2022, in response to the war in Ukraine, the team at My 1st Years stepped up their support to help Goods for Good respond to the rapidly unfolding humanitarian aid crisis.

Rosalind Bluestone, CEO & Founder of Goods for Good, which provides essential items to communities in need, explained: “When war broke out we were inundated with large volumes of donated goods and urgently needed somewhere to store the donations before they could be delivered to the millions of people fleeing the country. The team at My 1st Years approached us, offered a lifeline and opened up their warehouse in Northampton to act as an Aid Hub. Their staff then donated hundreds of hours to sort, pack and load the truckloads of goods that were being sent to the areas where refugees were arriving.

“It's inspiring to work with My 1st Years, a company committed to making a positive impact in the world. We are a small charity and what these guys do for us is absolutely amazing. Winning this award in recognition for our partnership is exciting and motivating – and this is just the start.”

In July 2023 My 1st Years launched another fundraising drive for Goods for Good. Its ‘Child In Need’ initiative sees the company making a donation to the charity for every customer order placed. More than £14,5000 has been raised in just 10 months, contributing to nearly 5% of the charity’s income.

Jonny added: “By actively engaging with local communities, our partnership with Goods For Good aims to create long-term solutions that reduce economic hardship, improve living conditions, promote self-sufficiency, and break the cycle of poverty.

“We are also making a significant contribution to sustainability by recycling and redistributing large volumes of goods that would otherwise be destined for waste or landfill. Put simply, when hearts unite for a common cause, the possibilities for a better tomorrow are limitless.”

● Find out more about Goods For Good and the impact corporate support has on this life changing charity here: Start 2024 With Meaningful Impact!

● To see the partnership between My 1st Years and Goods For Good in action view: Partnerships that create lasting impact for generations