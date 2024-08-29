Northampton-based J&J bolsters USA presence with key vice president appointment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northampton-based eCommerce fulfilment specialist, J&J Global Fulfilment, has appointed Kevin Cliggett as its new vice president of sales for the USA and Canadian fulfilment centres.

Kevin joins J&J® to bring his knowledge and proven track record in the logistics sector to a technology-led business, working to challenge the norm in e-commerce fulfilment and plug a gap in the market for innovative ways of working and technology to improve operational performance. The move comes after he led extensive major projects for a large ecommerce business, followed by a long and successful period working for a dynamic start-up in the United States where he played a key role in an international expansion project.

With his extensive experience in the fulfilment and eCommerce sector, Kevin will be responsible for the sales strategy and proposition to drive growth and increase its market share in the growing North American eCommerce market. Core to this will be building a greater presence, creating a high-quality team and shaping the company’s brand awareness, growth, and overall proposition in the market.

Commenting on his appointment, Kevin Cliggett said: “Joining the team at J&J® is the perfect next step for my career. What attracted me to the business is the fact they place customers at the forefront of everything they do and use their proprietary technology platform to offer the best service and visibility possible. They are dedicated to challenging the norm and constantly innovate to drive improvement.”

“There’s a clear space in the market for what J&J® offer, and the drive to provide total visibility really sets them apart from the competition. The team’s ability to exceed expectations and adapt where needed is fantastic and exactly what the sector needs.”

Simon Wheeler, chief sales and marketing officer at J&J® Global Fulfilment, added: “Kevin is joining the team during a key time for J&J. His extensive knowledge of the North American fulfilment sector, combined with his drive, values and goals will help us cement our presence even further.”