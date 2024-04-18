Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Off The Streets, whose mission statement is to eradicate knife crime in Northants by engaging with and educating communities, has received funding from Northamptonshire-based housebuilder Miller Homes South Midlands.

The developer’s donation of £450 has been used by the group to provide new life-saving bleed kits, which have been placed throughout the local area in easily identifiable locations within existing defibrillator cabinets.

Cabinets now include a bleed control kit, which can be accessed 24 hours a day by calling 999, and are intended to be used by anyone suffering from an accident which has resulted in severe bleeding, such as a knife incident.

Off The Streets work with parents, children and young people to educate local communities on the damaging impact of knife crime.

The group hosts events and workshops to engage with the public, including dedicated amnesty sessions for knife hand-ins, and aims to offer a safer environment across the Northants area for current and future generations.

Scott Fitzsimmons, speaking on behalf of Off The Streets, said: “It was brilliant to receive a funding contribution from Miller Homes towards new bleed kits which will be installed throughout Northamptonshire, which could potentially save someone’s life following a knife-related attack.

“We were really pleased to welcome David on behalf of Miller Homes to Crick, where one of the newly-purchased bleed kits was placed, and would also like to extend a ‘thank you’ to Our Jays Foundation who allowed us to use their defibrillator cabinet to place the bleed kit, outside the front of The Royal Oak in Crick.”

Miller Homes’ donation was provided to Off The Streets through the housebuilder’s annual Community Fund, which aims to support as many local charities and groups as possible within the 12-month period, from a £10,000 pot of money distributed to each of the developer’s 10 trading regions.

Gavin Jones, operations director at Miller Homes South Midlands, said: “As a regional housebuilder based in Northamptonshire, we have a keen interest in our environment and the safety of the residents within the county.

“Off The Streets is carrying out fantastic community work to help educate and inspire people across Northants, helping to tackle and ultimately eradicate knife crime within our communities, which is naturally something we felt passionately about supporting.

“We hope the installation of the new bleed kits will, when sadly required, help to protect the life of someone in immediate need. And, in future, our aim would be to see the day when such items are no longer needed in our town.

“Miller Homes proudly supports the work being carried out by Off The Streets, and we’re pleased to play a small role in helping the group to achieve their overall goals. We wish them the very best of luck for their ongoing commitment to the area, and will remain invested in their future impact on our community.”

Miller Homes South Midlands is building 349 homes at its at Norwood Quarter development off Berrywood Road in Northampton.

The housebuilder is contributing around £2.3 million back into local services across the town as part of its planning agreement with West Northamptonshire Council.

The developer has roots in Northampton via its regional offices, located near to j15 of the M1 motorway, and also has plans in place to deliver hundreds more homes in Wellingborough, as part of the Stanton Cross residential development.