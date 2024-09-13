Northampton and Kettering general hospitals ask you to emphasise your commitment to organ donation during national awareness week

Take two minutes and reconfirm your commitment to organ donation

MEMBERS of the Organ and Tissue Donation Committees at Northampton and Kettering general hospitals are emphasising the importance of confirming your decision to donate during the national awareness week.

Organ Donation Week runs from Monday, September 23, to Sunday September 29, and this year, the 30th anniversary of the national register, there is an emphasis on encouraging people to confirm their decision to donate on the national Organ Donation Register .

England now has an opt-out system for organ donation, meaning most adults are considered to have no objection to donation unless they have made a decision to opt-out on the Organ Donor Register. However it is still a benefit to confirm your decision to donate and tell your family as this makes it easier for donation to take place in the event of your death.

Specialist Nurse for Organ Donation at Northampton General Hospital, Hayley Timms, said “Confirming your decision to donate on the NHS Organ Donor Register makes it clear to your family that you want to be an organ donor, leaving them certain of your decision at what is a difficult and emotional time. We need more people in Northamptonshire to confirm their decision on the register today in order to save more lives now and in the future.”

In Northamptonshire there are 90 people currently waiting for a transplant.

The Chair of Kettering General Hospital’s Organ and Tissue Donation Committee, Nicola Lee, said: “Organ Donation Week is the perfect time for people to confirm their support for organ donation by adding their name and decision to the NHS Organ Donor Register.

“It only takes two minutes and one person can potentially save or transform up to nine lives – and even more with tissue donations.

“It is also very important to tell your family you want to donate and have confirmed your wishes on the national register. Families will always be consulted if donation is possible, which is why everyone is encouraged to make their wishes known, so that families can honour that decision if the worst happens.”

Both hospital committees will be working together to deliver awareness messages at events across the county including:

A stand at Northampton University’s Freshers Fair on Wednesday, September 18

A stand at Tresham College in Kettering at its Freshers Fair on Thursday, September 19

A stand at Kettering General Hospital in the main reception on Wednesday September 25.

A stand at Tesco Extra in Carina Road, Kettering, on Friday September 27, from 10am-3pm

There will also be displays in Kettering’s Morrisons store in Lower Street and Kettering Library in Sheep Street from Monday to Friday

A stand at the Kettering parkrun in Wicksteed Park, Kettering, on September 28.

A stand in the South Entrance at Northampton General Hospital during the week of 23rd – 29th September.

A collaboration with author, comedian and former doctor Adam Kay to highlight the importance of discussing organ donation during his show ‘Undoctored’ at the Royal & Derngate in Northampton on Tuesday 24th September.

Lighting up the Barrett Maternity entrance at Northampton General Hospital in pink as part of NHSBT’s national ‘turn the skies pink for organ donation week’ campaign

A stand at the University of Northampton’s parkrun on Saturday, September 28th.

Two digital billboards in Northampton town centre will be showing rolling adverts to promote joining the Organ Donor Register throughout the entire week.

Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant said: “Thanks to the support of Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals during Organ Donation Week, we can get the message across to more people that organ donation saves lives.

“Every day across the UK thousands of patients and their families are waiting for a life-saving call. But this can often only happen as a result of another family receiving very difficult news and supporting organ donation to help others. “

In 2023-2024 there were 4,651 transplants made in the UK however there are about 7,500 people currently on the UK Transplant Waiting List. Last year more than 415 people died while waiting for a transplant.

Supporting organ donation is easy. You can register your decision at www.organdonation.nhs.uk and specify what you personally mean in your donation wish.