North Northamptonshire Parent Carer Voices are urging families, parents/carers, children and young people to complete our SEND survey

We’re inviting you to take part in this important survey about local services for children and young people with additional / special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Whether you’re a parent, carer, or young person yourself, your views and experiences really matter to us.

This survey is your chance to share what’s working well—and what could be better—when it comes to support from education, health, and social care services in our area. By taking a few minutes to tell us your thoughts, you’ll be helping to shape the future of SEND services, ensuring they truly meet the needs of children, young people, and families like yours.

Why is your voice so important?

Because real change starts with real stories. The more we hear from families, the better we can understand what matters most. Your feedback will help us:-

Qr codes and weblink to surveys

• Highlight what’s going well

• Identify areas where support needs to improve

• Develop better policies and services that reflect the needs of our local SEND community

All responses are anonymous and confidential and will be used to make sure services are responsive, inclusive, and focused on what families and young people truly need.

The results of this survey will be processed into a report by an independent company and will be shared with you and the Local Area Partnership. We will also share the results with the Department of Education, Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission.

Your voice shapes our tomorrow and together we can build a better, more supportive future.

The surveys are open from 22 April to 02 June 2025, and support is available for anyone needing help to complete it or for those who require the survey in an alternative format (such as paper, large print, or other languages).

To request support or alternative formats, please contact Northamptonshire Parent Carer Voices on 07359 775557 or via email: [email protected]