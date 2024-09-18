Nominate your West Northants 'Male Role Models'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is calling on residents to nominate the men and boys who have made significant contributions to their communities as part of the West Northamptonshire Male Role Model Awards 2024.

These awards are designed to raise awareness around men’s wellbeing and to celebrate those who inspire others and have a positive impact on the lives of people in their communities or workplaces.

The Council is seeking nominations for men and boys who have been inspirational in the broadest sense. Whether they have supported their community, achieved remarkable goals, or positively influenced the lives of others, WNC wants to hear their stories.

Nominations open on Monday, 23 September, and close on Wednesday, 23 October. The finalists will be celebrated at an awards ceremony on Thursday, 21 November, coinciding with International Men's Day 2024, at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery.

Cllr David Smith, WNC's Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities, said: “We are excited to launch the Male Role Model Awards 2024, which not only highlight the important contributions of men and boys in our communities but also promote a positive conversation around men’s wellbeing.

“International Men's Day is a key opportunity to recognise and celebrate the men who are making a difference, and we look forward to hearing about the inspiring stories from across West Northamptonshire.”

International Men's Day (IMD) is celebrated globally, focusing on themes such as enhancing the wellbeing of men and boys, promoting positive discussions about masculinity, and raising awareness of charities that support men’s health and wellbeing.

For more information about the WNC Male Role Model Awards 2024 and to make a nomination, please visit Male Role Model of the Year 2024 - Online form (achieveservice.com)