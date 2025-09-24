Nominate your 2025 West Northants male role models

West Northamptonshire Council are excited to announce that nominations are officially open for the 2025 Male Role Model Awards to celebrate local men and boys who have positively impacted our community.

These awards are set out to raise awareness around men’s wellbeing and to shine a spotlight on acts of kindness, those that inspire others and have a positive impact on the lives of people in their communities or workplace.

The Council are encouraging people to nominate an inspirational man or boy living in West Northamptonshire, who has made a meaningful difference either to them, our local community or in the workplace whether it be as a mentor, volunteer, leader or practical support.

Nominations opened this week and are set to close on Sunday, October 26. The finalists will be celebrated at an awards ceremony on Wednesday, November 19, coinciding with International Men's Day 2025.

Quinton, winner of the 2024 Role Model of the Year Award for West Northants, said: "As I humbly reflect on being recognised as WN Role Model of the Year 2024, I am filled with a sense of pride and gratitude. This honour acknowledges the efforts of so many inspirational men in our community and highlights the importance of community service and the impact we can have as individuals.

“Now it is time to shine the spotlight on an outstanding individual who has been making waves in our community through his tireless work and dedication. Winston Churchill once said... ‘we make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give’.

“I’m honoured to have been invited to be a part of the judging panel and we will be looking for a man who is selfless and wholeheartedly committed to empowering others - somebody that has demonstrated an altruistic quality and inspired the people who are familiar with his charitable and community based work.

"So I encourage the public to nominate like-minded individuals who have made a positive impact in West Northants. The unsung heroes and the compassionate souls. If you know someone that deserves this recognition, please don’t leave it to chance. Nominate them now!”

Cllr Charlie Hastie, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities said: “Our Male Role Model awards offer an opportunity to recognise the men and boys who have made a positive impact across our communities—whether through kindness, encouragement or by inspiring others. It’s a chance to celebrate those who go the extra mile, whilst putting a spotlight on the importance of men’s health and wellbeing.

“I encourage residents to nominate someone who has made a real difference. We’re excited to hear the uplifting stories from across West Northants and to shine a light on the individuals who help make our communities stronger.”

To submit a nomination please visit the form here.

Please note all individuals nominated must be living or working in West Northamptonshire.