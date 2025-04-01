NNBN Awards return for 2025 with a new venue and county-wide celebration of success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The NNBN Awards are back for a third consecutive year, once again recognising and celebrating the remarkable achievements of businesses, charities, and individuals across Northamptonshire.

This year’s event will take place at the Hilton Northampton on Friday, 10th, October 2025 - a move that reflects the organisers’ commitment to showcasing different parts of the county and ensuring that every success story is given the recognition it deserves.

Following a record-breaking year in 2024, which saw a surge in entries and a sold-out awards night, organisers are expecting even greater participation this year. The awards, once again generously supported by event sponsor Wilson Browne Solicitors, will feature the same prestigious categories, offering businesses, charities, and entrepreneurial individuals a chance to gain recognition and elevate their brand.

Simon Cox, Director of NNBN, said: “The NNBN Awards are all about championing Northamptonshire’s thriving business and charity community. Each year, we see more incredible stories of innovation, resilience, and success, and we’re proud to provide a platform to celebrate these achievements. Rotating the venue across the county ensures we engage with businesses and organisations from all areas, reinforcing the awards as a truly county-wide celebration.”

Community Law Service scoop 2024 award

Wayne Jenkins, Business Development & Marketing Director at Wilson Browne Solicitors, said: “We are delighted to once again be the event sponsor of the NNBN Awards, celebrating the incredible businesses, charities, and individuals that make Northamptonshire such a dynamic and inspiring place to work and live. These awards shine a well-deserved spotlight on innovation, resilience, and community spirit, and we’re proud to support an event that recognises and rewards local success.

We look forward to another fantastic evening of celebration.”

Winners from previous years have highlighted the value of the awards, not just in terms of recognition but also in opening doors to new opportunities.

Vicky Skinner, Founder of Animal Focused, said: “We were absolutely overwhelmed to win the Start-Up Business of the Year award. It was a whirlwind 18 months since we established, and this recognition was the icing on the cake. We knew we had a unique offering with our Dogs in Schools course, but to be recognised by the NNBN judges was amazing and a huge morale boost for all involved. We are still so grateful to NNBN.”

NNBN Award winners 2024

Another big winner last year was Daniel Granger Hairdressing, awarded Hair & Beauty Business of the Year as well as runner-up in the hotly contested West Northamptonshire Enterprise

Award category. Daniel Granger said: “We have won a host of national and international awards before, but winning locally, surrounded by fellow Northamptonshire businesses, was one of the highlights of my career. At Daniel Granger Hairdressing, we work really hard to provide the very best service to our loyal customers, and to be recognised as the top hair and beauty business in the county was hugely motivating for the whole team. Thank you, NNBN.”

Community Law Service also celebrated success, winning Charity of the Year at the 2024 NNBN Awards and being presented with a cheque at the event. Sarah Hayle, CEO of Community Law Service, said: “We were so proud that our organisation won, and we remain equally proud to work in such a wonderful voluntary sector in our county. We are committed to doing all we can to help people take control of their lives and realise their rights – very often when life is at its most challenging. The generosity of NNBN and award guests was staggering, and we are still incredibly grateful.”

With an exciting venue, esteemed sponsors, and a growing reputation, the NNBN Awards 2025 promise to be another unforgettable event. Businesses, charities, and organisations interested in sponsoring a category are encouraged to get in touch, with opportunities available to align their brand with the county’s most inspiring success stories.

Entries for the NNBN Awards 2025 officially open on May 1st, 2025, but businesses and organisations can explore sponsorship opportunities now. With categories designed to highlight the very best of Northamptonshire’s business and charity sectors, sponsors will have the chance to align their brand with success and innovation.

For more information on sponsorship, visit https://nnbnawards.co.uk.