NNBN Awards 2025: Final call to shine a light on Northamptonshire talent

With just days to go until entries close, the NNBN Awards 2025 are preparing to spotlight the very best of Northamptonshire – and there’s still time for businesses, charities, and community champions to get involved.

Returning for a third year, the awards have become a firm fixture in the county calendar, offering a powerful platform to celebrate and connect local talent across all sectors.

Simon Cox, Director of NNBN, said: “These awards are all about celebrating local success – whether that’s a breakthrough year, a brilliant new initiative, or consistent community commitment. We know there are many inspiring stories across Northamptonshire that deserve the spotlight – and this is your moment to be seen, supported, and celebrated.”

Set to take place in October at the Hilton Northampton, this year’s awards include 14 categories designed to recognise innovation, resilience, creativity and impact. Supporters include headline sponsors West Northamptonshire Council, Square Feet, Poppy Eco Hub and Pilkington Communications, with Wilson Browne Solicitors returning as event sponsor.

Jessica Pilkington

Jessica Pilkington, Director of Pilkington Communications – one of the headline sponsors - added: “Awards like these are about more than recognition – they’re about credibility, visibility and momentum. They can help organisations build trust, attract new opportunities, and celebrate the people behind the scenes who make a real difference. One top tip? Focus your entry on clear evidence and storytelling – judges want to understand not just what you did, but why it mattered. If you’re proud of your progress, this is the perfect way to share it.”

Entering is free, and finalists gain exposure through local media, digital channels and the wider NNBN network in the lead-up to the awards evening.

Simon continued: “The strength of Northamptonshire lies in its people – and these awards are here to honour that. There’s still time to get involved, and we’re excited to see more great entries come in before the deadline.”

2024 NNBN Award winners celebrate

Entry deadline: 12 noon, Monday 30th June

Categories: 14 – covering business, charity, community and individual achievements

Cost to enter: Free

Eligibility: Open to all organisations and individuals based in or serving Northamptonshire

To find out more and submit your entry: https://nnbnawards.co.uk