NN Nights - A New Cultural Event for Northampton

NN Contemporary Art is thrilled to present the inaugural NN Nights on Friday, August 16, from 6pm to 10pm. This free, multi-location event will transform Northampton into a vibrant celebration of the arts, featuring over 75 artists across diverse exhibitions, performances, and installations.

Experience the town in a new way through site-specific performances and events that bring local art to life. One highlight is An Arrow for the Quiver by Toby Kilby-Pollard, a field recording piece that captures the unique sounds of Northampton. This auditory journey immerses listeners in the town's ambient noises and hidden rhythms, offering a new perspective on familiar surroundings. Local artist-run spaces, like Bill Pollard's venue, No.42, will open their doors to the public for a new exhibition by Lorna Swannell, and artist-curator Richard Harrison has designed a special art walk, crafting a unique route that guides visitors through these engaging spaces. This art walk provides an opportunity to see Northampton through a different lens, revealing the town's character and artistic spirit in unexpected ways.

To navigate this unique cultural journey, visit our website at www.nnights.xyz and use our printed map to discover all the participating venues. Each location offers a distinctive and engaging experience, ensuring that NN Nights is a truly unforgettable celebration of the local arts scene.

Generously supported by Northampton Town Council, Michael Jones Jewellery, pHp Architects, Vulcan Works, Market New Media, and Yellow Bourbon Coffee Roasters, NN Nights is a collaborative effort by NN Contemporary Art’s Associates—a programme designed to foster local artistic talent.

Cllr Jane Birch, Chair of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “We are delighted to support the inaugural NN Nights event, which promises to be a diverse and vibrant showcase of local talent, culture and art.

“The town council is committed to supporting Northampton’s arts and culture scene in its many varied forms and this initiative is also a fantastic way of promoting the town’s many unique creative venues and spaces.”

This pilot event aims to establish Northampton as a burgeoning cultural hub, with plans to make it a recurring highlight on the arts calendar.

Participating venues include NNCA @the 24 Guildhall Road Courtyard, Vulcan Works, Juice Gallery, Studio Malarkey, V&B, Performing Rooms, Northampton Filmhouse, 42 East Park Parade, Burn Street Studios, Hattbox Salon/Gallery, Studio Pretty, and various public spaces around the town centre.