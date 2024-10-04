NLive Radio shortlisted in 2024 national radio awards
The station is a finalist with two entries in two categories, which was whittled down from entries from stations from every corner of the UK. The station has picked up nominations in the Specialist Content Show of the Year and the General Election coverage categories.
Simon Hoggarth presents Simon Selects every Monday 7-9PM on NLive Radio and he received his award nomination for his special show ‘When The Beatles Played Northampton’.
The other award nomination was for Vote24 hosted by NLive Radio, and was a national elections programme providing through the night coverage of this year's general election. It was a partnership between the University of Northampton, the Broadcast Journalism Training Council and over 20 other Universities with students across the country being called on to provide live updates from election counts across the country. The show was presented and produced by University of Northampton students trained by NLive Radio.
Will Oelrich, Station Assistant at NLive Radio said; “I have recently graduated from the University of Northampton, I was part of the overnight show and was lead presenter so, I am very pleased we have been recognised for our hard work.”
Martin Steers, Station Manager of NLive Radio said; “It’s fantastic to see NLive Radios volunteers receive nominations for all the hard work they put into NLive Radio to provide a fantastic local radio station for Northampton, it’s especially great to see students receive credit for their work and we’re proud of playing a part in the opportunity it gave students to broadcast on a national show that came from NLive Radio”
The winners will be revealed in a ceremony in Cardiff on November 16 which follows the UK Community Radio Networks National Community Radio conference which will see members of NLive Radio address the other stations present about best practice from NLive Radio.
Maxine Jones, Awards Director said; “We wish Simon and the Vote24 team good luck and can’t wait to see them at the ceremony in Cardiff in November.”
