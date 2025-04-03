NLive Radio launches weekly local politics show to cover local elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NLive Radio the local radio station for Northampton is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new weekly local politics show, initially designed to provide in-depth coverage of the local elections taking place across the area, with plans to expand after the elections to regular interviews with local politicians and elected officials.

The inaugural show on Sunday the 6th of April from 9am will feature a special guest, Kate Ironside former Westminster political journalist and Senior Lecturer in Journalism at the University of Northampton. Kate will share her expertise and insight in the political background of the area, as well as discuss the pressing issues that voters might be considering when casting their vote.

Martin Steers, Station Manager at NLive Radio said; “We’re excited to be launching this new show, helping support local democracy and helping connect our listeners – the voters with local politics, this has been a natural development following our award winning coverage of the general election”.

All the major political parties have agreed to participate over the coming weeks, ensuring a comprehensive and balanced view of the election landscape. This exciting new program will offer listeners insight into the key issues, policy proposals, and party positions as the local elections on the 1st of May draw nearer.

The station is keen to hear from local people and its listeners about the issues that matter to them ahead of the local elections to be put to the representatives from the local parties, anyone interested is invited to contact the show via the website https://nliveradio.com/elections

The weekly show will continue throughout the local election period, featuring political analysis, party representatives, and campaign news, ensuring comprehensive coverage and discussion on all things local politics.

After the local elections the show will continue with coverage of local politics, with local MPs, and elected councillors invited in on a regular basis to update what they are doing for Northampton and be held to account with listener questions and concerns.

You can tune in every Sunday at 9 am on 106.9fm across Northampton, via the NLive Radio website, the stations own dedicated smart phone app or by asking your smart speaker to “Launch N Live Radio”, the show will also be available on demand listen again via the stations website.