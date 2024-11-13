NLive Radio launches 2024 Christmas Present appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

NLive Radio the local radio station for Northampton is excited to be running its Christmas present appeal again. Now in it’s third year it’s again calling on the generosity of the Northampton public to donate gifts to ensure that those in need this Christmas have a present to open on Christmas day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charity, and the Hope Centre to provide presents to those in need from newborn babies and their families, to the older generation across our community.

Martin Steers, NLive Radio Station Manager, said: "We were blown away by the support we received last year and our first year, and we wanted to do what we can to continue to support those in need this Christmas, we are truly grateful of the support of the public of Northampton, our donation locations, and our sponsor who help make this possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are over 30 donation boxes at locations across the Northampton area, from businesses in the town centre with the support of the Northampton Town BID, Sainsburys at Sixfields, the University of Northampton, community centres and spaces like the Doddridge Centre and Duston Community Centre, and secondary and primary schools like sponsor The Duston School.

Station Manager NLive Radio Martin Steers, Station Assistant and appeal coordinator Will Olerich and Principle of The Duston School Sam Strickland.

Mr Strickland, Principal of The Duston Schools and this year’s sponsor said: "The Duston School has chosen to support NLive Radio with this fantastic charity initiative to help support our local and wider community. Community cohesion is something that we take great pride in and we are humbled to be able to support such a worthwhile cause."

The station is still looking for other locations to play host to a donation box, and any business, community space, or anywhere that would like to host a box are encouraged to contact NLive Radio.

The station is also this year encouraging community groups, and local businesses to support the appeal directly and organisation their own present collection which can either be dropped off to the NLive Radio studios on appointment or arrange for collection by one of the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appeal is running from now until early December, so that the presents can be distributed to the charity partners, they are appeal for any presents that would be suitable for donation to those in need via their charity partners, and all the details of the present appeal and donation locations can be found at nliveradio.com/presentappeal