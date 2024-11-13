NLive Radio launches 2024 Christmas Present appeal
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Charity, and the Hope Centre to provide presents to those in need from newborn babies and their families, to the older generation across our community.
Martin Steers, NLive Radio Station Manager, said: "We were blown away by the support we received last year and our first year, and we wanted to do what we can to continue to support those in need this Christmas, we are truly grateful of the support of the public of Northampton, our donation locations, and our sponsor who help make this possible."
There are over 30 donation boxes at locations across the Northampton area, from businesses in the town centre with the support of the Northampton Town BID, Sainsburys at Sixfields, the University of Northampton, community centres and spaces like the Doddridge Centre and Duston Community Centre, and secondary and primary schools like sponsor The Duston School.
Mr Strickland, Principal of The Duston Schools and this year’s sponsor said: "The Duston School has chosen to support NLive Radio with this fantastic charity initiative to help support our local and wider community. Community cohesion is something that we take great pride in and we are humbled to be able to support such a worthwhile cause."
The station is still looking for other locations to play host to a donation box, and any business, community space, or anywhere that would like to host a box are encouraged to contact NLive Radio.
The station is also this year encouraging community groups, and local businesses to support the appeal directly and organisation their own present collection which can either be dropped off to the NLive Radio studios on appointment or arrange for collection by one of the team.
The appeal is running from now until early December, so that the presents can be distributed to the charity partners, they are appeal for any presents that would be suitable for donation to those in need via their charity partners, and all the details of the present appeal and donation locations can be found at nliveradio.com/presentappeal