NGH student nurse, midwife and team receive awards for outstanding care and support

A student nurse, student midwife and night-duty team at Northampton General Hospital have received DAISY awards for outstanding care and support.

Student Nurse, Lenus Chiper was nominated by colleague for the way she spotted and acted on a patient’s deteriorating condition.

The nomination reads: “Lenus exemplifies the core values celebrated in the Daisy Award criteria through her exceptional patient-centred care, clinical acumen, and teamwork.

The Night Practitioner Team with their award.

“Her compassion was evident in her prompt recognition of a patient's worsening condition, demonstrating a deep commitment to patient safety.

“Lenus acted swiftly by escalating concerns to senior colleagues, resulting in the timely identification of a life-threatening pleural effusion. Her ability to not only provide immediate care but also to reassure and comfort the patient during a distressing procedure like arterial blood gas (ABG) collection highlights her holistic approach to nursing.

“Lenus’s actions not only reflect her clinical expertise but also her empathy and leadership, making her an exemplary nurse who consistently goes above and beyond for her patients and team.”

Student Midwife, Blessing Attah was nominated by a patient called Naomi.

Student Nurse Lenus Chiper presented with her award by Director of Nursing Jo Smith.

Her nomination reads: “Blessing was assigned to me as my student midwife for her university work. I warmed to her instantly as she is such a happy and positive person. Always with a great big smile on her face!

“When I was in established labour, she came straight to the hospital. She stayed with us the whole time and even came with me in theatre when I had to be rushed for emergency surgery.

“Blessing did everything she could to make me feel at ease, even when I was nervous and panicking, Blessing was there to keep me positive. I cannot thank her enough for her support and I’ll miss seeing her! I admire the fact that she is a nurse, a student midwife attending university, and also a mother. She’s amazing!”

The Night Practitioner Team was also nominated for the team award by a former colleague for the way they support our teams and deal with emergencies.

Student Midwife Blessing Attah presented with her award by Director of Nursing Jo Smith

The nomination reads: “During the night, the hospital staff clinically rely on the members of the night practitioner team to support them in making clinical decisions and often attend to support with clinical practices such as cannulation and venepuncture.

“All of these staff members attend with compassion and understanding often reassuring nurses and clinical staff at night in many different stressful and pressurised situations.

“When the night practitioners attend to an emergency call, this installs reassurance in nursing staff new and old due to their vast knowledge and experience and patience when guiding nursing staff through these most acute episodes at night.

“This then supports nursing staff to deliver best possible patient care to the allocated patients, each nurse is responsible and accountable for. Thank you.”

Director of Nursing Jo Smith said: “The DAISY Student Awards help us to recognise some of the amazing student nurses and midwives who help support patients while working towards their qualifications.

“As Lenus and Blessing’s nominations show their support is not to be underestimated and the impact they can have on our patients can be profound.

“I am also delighted to see that our fantastic Night Practitioner Team have been recognised for the outstanding job they do in supporting our teams during a time when they have less senior colleagues to hand compared to the day time.”

To nominate a nurse or midwife for a DAISY Award go to https://www.northamptongeneral.nhs.uk/Patients-and-Visitors/Staff-recognition/DAISY-awards.aspx

You can also nominate teams at Northampton General Hospital for an award if you want to thank more than one person for your care and support. Just mention the team on our nomination form.