NGH hospital chaplain retires after 28 years of dedicated service

He has supported thousands of patients, families and staff through difficult times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chaplain at Northampton General Hospital is retiring after 28 years of dedicated service and thousands of interactions with patients and staff.

The Rev George Sarmezey, 64, from Northampton, joined the hospital as its first assistant chaplain in July 1997 after working as an assistant priest in a Bristol parish for three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He became senior chaplain three years later and has continued in that role ever since. The Rev Sarmezey has supported patients and staff through many difficult times including the years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

NGH Organ and Tissue Donation Committee members Senior Hospital Chaplain George Sarmezey, Committee Chair, Peter Martin, ED Link Nurse, Lauren Head, and Specialist Nurse for Organ Donation, Hayley Timms, after the excellence award earlier this year.

He said: “The Covid pandemic was the most challenging time. It was almost surreal during the first lock down when all ward visiting had to end. That meant the only time people were allowed to visit their relatives was at end of life.

“We helped with final visits and had to use all the appropriate personal protective equipment. We felt unprepared but were heartened by the way colleagues pulled together and how the public showed their support for the NHS, it showed that people really cared about what we were going through.”

The Rev Sarmezey has supported patients and staff in many different ways during his 28 years including improvements to the care and service provided to patients and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It is a great privilege to be there for people. They share their problems, sometimes they feel upset, anxious, or even guilty about something. Speaking to a chaplain enables them to unburden themselves, and, on the religious side, when you pray for some people it can give them comfort.

The Rev Sarmezey pictured at his leaving event on July 30 at Northampton General Hospital with the Bishop of Brixworth, the Rt Rev John Holbrook, and KGH Chaplain the Rev Mike Corcoran and NGH colleagues.

“One incident has stayed with me. I knew a lady for 20 years who must have been to hospital more than 100 times. She had a wheelchair and many health problems but she was always so joyful and optimistic, she really inspired me. I was privileged to be able to conduct her funeral.

Service improvement achievements that Rev Sarmezey has been involved in include the development of a bereavement suite at the hospital in 2008- 2009 which greatly improved the way people were supported when dealing with the death of a loved one.

He was also involved in the hospital’s Organ Donation Memorial which – after ten years of work - led to a statue being unveiled by HRH The Duke of Gloucester near the hospital’s south entrance in October 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Things have changed a lot over 28 years. At first there was no email so I had phone calls or notes pushed under the door. The hospital felt smaller and a lot less busy than it is now.

“Chaplains provide advice and support for people, sometimes after they have received bad news. We also provide services and blessings on occasions where they are needed, for example for a baby who has died (stillbirth) on the labour ward.

“It has been a great privilege to serve the hospital for so many years and I shall miss my team and the sense of contributing to the wellbeing of our patients and staff.”

The Rev Sarmezey is pictured at his leaving event on July 30 at Northampton General Hospital and also with NGH Organ and Tissue Donation Committee members when they were awarded a national NHS Blood and Transplant Exceptional Organ Donation Committee Award next to the organ donation memorial statue in March 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NGH’s Director of Nursing Jo Smith said: “On behalf of the Trust I want to thank George for his incredible support for our patients, their families, and all of our colleagues over so many years.

“His friendly, reassuring, and deeply sensitive, approach has been invaluable and very much appreciated during his 28 years of dedicated service. He has made such a difference to the services we provide our patients and staff.

“We all wish him well in his retirement and his personal support and guidance will be missed by many including myself.”

The hospital now has two part-time chaplains, The Rev Marilyn Benjamin and Imam Enayeth Rahman, and eight chaplaincy volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rev Sarmezey, is married to Tia and has two children Georgia, 18, and Isaac, 15. He plans to spend his retirement at home with his children and he will continue to deliver services at local churches as a priest.