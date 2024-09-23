Newly weds in tandem

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newly wed couple Neil and Cheryl Key turned heads as they cycled from the church to the reception.

Saturday 21st September saw Neil and Cheryl married at Rothersthorpe Church. Nothing so unusual about that you would think, however not for them a limousine or horse and carriage to transport them to the wedding reception. This cycle loving couple had decided to travel to the after ceremony celebration on their beloved tandem!

As forecast, the rain started falling just as the service and photos were completed. All the guests rushed to their cars and drove off to the reception held at The Hunsbury Hill Centre in Northampton.

The intrepid couple looked anxiously at the rain filled clouds above as they prepared to climb aboard their gleaming white tandem.

On the road!

As they set off the sky cleared and thankfully stayed that way as they made their twenty minute journey. Along the way people waved and cheered, cars beeped their horns as they went past the smiling duo.

Cheryl later commented "It was great to see all the people smiling and waving as we went past them"

Neil added, " Our apologies if we held anyone up on their travels, we were going as fast as we could!"

They arrived safely and were warmly welcomed by the waiting guests at the reception. Everyone agreed it was a really special thing to do and a privilege to witness "something different!"