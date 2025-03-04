New young entrepreneur’s community launches in Northamptonshire to support the next generation of business founders

A new initiative is gaining momentum in Northamptonshire, Founders & Friends is a dynamic and forward-thinking young entrepreneurs' community, launched to bring together the region’s best and brightest emerging young business founders. With a focus on providing a supportive environment for young, solo entrepreneurs, the community aims to be the go-to hub for collaboration, growth, and economic impact.

This new group is designed to represent the way young people today approach business, breaking traditional molds, mindsets and establishing a space that reflects their generation, values and philosophy on business. With an increasing number of younger individuals venturing into entrepreneurship, the group aims to empower this underserved community, support them on their journey and help them scale their businesses and foster long-term friendships within business.

This community has been formed by young entrepreneurs who understand the challenges of being a solo-founder in today's fast-paced digital world. The community provides a space for young founders to connect, share their experience whether they be good or bad and access a pool of likeminded individuals who understand what it takes.

"The entrepreneurial landscape is changing rapidly, and we wanted to create something that better reflects what business actually looks like for younger founders who are paving their own way," said Alexander Meazzini, "We know that entrepreneurship can be a lonely journey, especially for younger people who feel abandoned and disconnected from the traditional groups around. We are committed to building a community where these entrepreneurs can find the support, friendship and at times business therapy that may otherwise be out of reach."

Founders & Friends Speaker Series

Founders & Friends offers a series of events, community activities and opportunities for members. From roundtable discussions to their Speaker Series events everything is designed around bringing special people together and creating a real movement. The community will not only help individual entrepreneurs but also contribute to Northamptonshire’s local economy.

“The ultimate goal is to give young entrepreneurs a sense of belonging, a place where they can thrive together,” said Alexander Meazzini, “Times have changed, and this new generation of business founders is looking for authentic and meaningful connections. We are here to enable just that.”

Through this initiative, Founders & Friends aims to become a figure of change in the entrepreneurial landscape and ensure those who decide to take the steps into this world are around others just like them.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.foundersandfriends.co.uK