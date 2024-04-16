New Woodlands Room brings the outside in at hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The beautifully refurbished Woodlands Room offers hospice patients the chance to experience the peace and calm of the forest in a comfortable setting.

There is suitable access for those who are bedbound, and the room is also available to patients’ families for parties or events.

It was recently used for the hospice’s annual Easter trail and has also housed wellbeing groups, clinical team meetings and staff training.

The space was funded primarily through a legacy gift, as well as donations from the Phillips Charitable Trust, with the support of Smurfit Kappa and various individuals holding their own fundraising events.

Director of Income Generation & Communications at the hospice Anita Frith said: “We are delighted that the new Woodlands Room is now open and is already being so well used. It has provided a wonderful serene and tranquil area for our patients and staff and the clever design using all the windows to let in natural light also achieves our aim of bringing the outside in.

“Thank you to everyone who made this happen. I look forward to seeing the Woodlands Room used for memory making for many years to come.”