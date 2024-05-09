New trustees sought by Northamptonshire charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity which provides free, confidential, and independent legal advice when people need it the most is expanding its board of trustees.

Community Law Service, a Northamptonshire-based organisation which supports people who are disadvantaged or facing hardship, is seeking to recruit at least two new trustees this year.

Community Law Service Chief Executive Sarah Hayle explained: “Our board of trustees plays a critical role in governing our charity and providing strategic direction on how we are managed and run. We have a committed team of trustees who volunteer their time and are proud of the role they play in our essential work.

“Now, we want to expand our board and are seeking people who share our passion for helping people access the justice they so deserve. We are particularly interested in recruiting new trustees from a minority ethnic background, or who have lived experience of issues our organisation advises on.”

The team of specialist advisors at Community Law Service helps people in Northamptonshire and surrounding counties to remain housed, access welfare benefits, save energy and manage and move out of debt.

Local solicitor, Ian Pears, Chair of the trustee board at Community Law Service, said: “Trusteeship is a great way of contributing to causes you care about and developing strategic and leadership skills at the same time. I am enormously proud to be the charity’s Chair and am appealing to others to get in touch and find out how they can help and play a part in our future.”

If you are interested and would like an informal chat with CEO Sarah please email [email protected].