New supported accommodation in Northamptonshire granted planning permission

Planning has now been granted for the refurbishment of an existing apartment building at Broadmead Court, Northampton, into new supported accommodation for homeless people with complex needs.

West Northamptonshire Council secured funding to develop an outline feasibility proposal to refurbish the existing building in order to create 20 apartments and new communal spaces, carry out external alternations to the building superstructure, and deliver new landscaping.

The project aims to provide a full refurbishment to create high-quality living accommodation; implement quality shared amenity spaces and administration space; and upgrade efficiency of the building fabric to improve functionality and light.

GSSArchitecture were appointed by Steele & Bray (Principal Contractor) as Architect, Lead Designer and Principal Designer to review the proposed scheme, working closely with the wider project team: Expert MEP providing MEP services, Blackwell Consultants as Civil & Structural Engineers, and Gleeds who are acting as Quantity Surveyors and Employers Agent.

Front Visual of Broadmead Court

The building envelope will be significantly upgraded to improve energy efficiency, with insulated render applied to external walls, high-performance glazing for new windows and doors, and enhanced ground floor insulation. To further optimize building performance, a target has been set to minimize heat loss and improve energy efficiency.

Tom Jagger, Partner at GSS and Project Lead, says ‘We are thrilled to have been able to take this scheme through the planning process and that permission has now been granted. This development will create high quality, sustainable supported accommodation in Northampton, helping to provide support for vulnerable people in the community.’

Cllr Charlie Hastie, Cabinet Member for Housing at WNC, said: “This scheme will provide vital accommodation to support people with complex needs in our communities. By creating high-quality supported accommodation at Broadmead Court, we’re not only improving lives but also making progress towards our wider goals around homelessness prevention and sustainable housing.”

GSSArchitecture have in-depth experience of a wide variety of residential led schemes and have been working with West Northamptonshire Council within the central Northampton area on a number of recent projects. One of the more recent projects that GSS have delivered in the area is the Bective Road development which has provided essential accommodation on an existing urban brownfield site in Northampton.

