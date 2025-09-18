New support programme launched to help women at risk of entering the Criminal Justice System

Inside one of the Custody Suites

Women in Northamptonshire who may be at risk of entering the Criminal Justice System (CJS) for low level offences, are set to benefit from a new early intervention programme, launched by Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) Danielle Stone’s Criminal Justice team, in partnership with The Good Loaf and C2C Social Action.

For the first time in Northamptonshire, support staff from The Good Loaf and C2C Social Action will be based directly within police custody suites. The Good Loaf will work from the Criminal Justice Centre in Brackmills, supporting women in South and West Northamptonshire, while C2C will be based at Weekley Wood Justice Centre, covering North and East Northamptonshire.

This new initiative is designed to offer personalised support to women at the earliest possible stage—often before they formally enter the criminal justice process. Each woman in custody will be assigned a member of the dedicated specialist team, who will work with them to understand and address the root causes of their offending, regardless of whether they actively seek help.

By addressing the root causes such as unstable housing, poor mental health, substance misuse, and financial difficulties, the programme aims to reduce reoffending and help women rebuild their lives.

The Criminal Justice Centre

Women will be able to access support either in custody or later at local community hubs, offering privacy and making it easier to attend. The Good Loaf will be based at the custody suite five days a week, and C2C Social Action will provide support on site four days a week.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said: “This is a significant step forward in how we support women in Northamptonshire. By intervening early and offering meaningful, compassionate support, we can help divert women away from court proceedings and custodial sentences – supporting their rehabilitation, reducing demand on local services and building safer communities.”

Suzy Van Rooyen, CEO of The Good Loaf commented: “We’re proud to be part of a programme that puts women’s wellbeing at the heart of early intervention. Our teams bring lived experience and a deep understanding of the challenges these women face, helping us build trust and offer support that truly makes a difference.”

CEO of C2C Social Action, Michelle Shaw added: “For us at C2C Social Action we are pleased to be able to support women from this early stage to prevent escalation of offending and helping the women to realise their potential by equipping and motivating them to enable them to thrive. We are so excited to be starting this project to bring about changes in the lives of women and in our communities.”

This new programme works alongside existing services like Liaison and Diversion, helping to bridge gaps and strengthening collaboration between police, statutory agencies, and local charities. By intervening early, they can help divert women away from formal criminal justice processes for low-level offences—reducing the likelihood of court proceedings or custodial sentences. This not only supports rehabilitation and long-term change, but also eases pressure on frontline services and the Criminal Justice System.

The Good Loaf and C2C Social Action also support women subject to an Out of Court Resolution and ensure continuity of care for women who receive conditional cautions. This joined-up model helps reduce reoffending, supports long-term change, and ensures no one is left behind.

Force Control Room and Custody Superintendent, Pete Basham said: “It’s important to offer help as early as possible. Supporting someone at the beginning is far more effective than waiting until they formally enter the Criminal Justice System. Sometimes, simply being understood can make all the difference and help prevent reoffending.

“Unlike schemes that focus on targets and numbers, this programme is all about real, lasting change—better mental health, safer housing, access to learning and jobs, and fewer women returning to the justice system. The PFCC will carefully review the programme to make sure it’s working and continues to meet the needs of women in Northamptonshire.”

This new way of working is a big and positive change for Northamptonshire. It puts people first, offers real support, and gives women a better chance to turn their lives around.