New support for parents announced by Northampton MP
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The appointment of a specialist SEND caseworker is to deal with the “significant volume of complex SEND issues” faced by parents in Northampton South.
Today, Wednesday 8th January, the Government brings forward its landmark Children and Wellbeing Bill, which promises to deliver free breakfast clubs for primary school children and improvements to protections and support for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) requirements. The focus of the Labour Government’s Bill puts children’s wellbeing at the forefront of educational reforms to deliver on their mission to break down the barriers to opportunity.
SEND provision is a key concern for many parents in Northampton, and a frequent casework issue for Mike Reader, Member of Parliament for Northampton South. To coincide with the vote in Parliament, Mike Reader has announced the appointment of a new specialist SEND caseworker in his constituency team to work with parents to help unlock complex cases.
Mike Reader is proud to champion SEND families by announcing the appointment of specialist Robert Martin to his constituency team. “I’ve listened to parents, we know how challenging navigating SEND is. We receive a significant volume of complex SEND issues via surgeries, email and when out campaigning across the constituency. I’ve made the decision to bring in a specialist SEND caseworker into my team. As a Learning Disabilities Nurse, the CEO of a SEND charity that provides support to children and families and a proud parent of a disabled child, Robert brings comprehensive experience and a wealth of knowledge to the role.”
Robert Martin shared that “I am delighted to be starting as the new SEND Caseworker for Mike Reader MP. Over the years, I have had the privilege of working on numerous projects in collaboration with the NHS, social care services, local authorities, and parents. As the East Midlands Regional Chair of Parent Carer Forums, I have been actively involved in shaping policy and practice. This includes my contributions to the government’s change programme, as well as supporting better outcomes through OFSTED and CQC inspections.”
Labour’s commitment on SEND will mean no child will fall through the cracks. The government’s bill will cut the cost of sending children to school to make life easier for families, and drive high and rising standards in schools.