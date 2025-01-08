New support for parents announced by Northampton MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As Parliament meets today (Wednesday 8th January) to debate the new Children and Wellbeing Bill, Northampton South Member of Parliament Mike Reader has announced he is strengthening his team with appointment of a specialist SEND caseworker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appointment of a specialist SEND caseworker is to deal with the “significant volume of complex SEND issues” faced by parents in Northampton South.

Today, Wednesday 8th January, the Government brings forward its landmark Children and Wellbeing Bill, which promises to deliver free breakfast clubs for primary school children and improvements to protections and support for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) requirements. The focus of the Labour Government’s Bill puts children’s wellbeing at the forefront of educational reforms to deliver on their mission to break down the barriers to opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEND provision is a key concern for many parents in Northampton, and a frequent casework issue for Mike Reader, Member of Parliament for Northampton South. To coincide with the vote in Parliament, Mike Reader has announced the appointment of a new specialist SEND caseworker in his constituency team to work with parents to help unlock complex cases.

Mike Reader MP meeting SEND parents and carers in Westminster

Mike Reader is proud to champion SEND families by announcing the appointment of specialist Robert Martin to his constituency team. “I’ve listened to parents, we know how challenging navigating SEND is. We receive a significant volume of complex SEND issues via surgeries, email and when out campaigning across the constituency. I’ve made the decision to bring in a specialist SEND caseworker into my team. As a Learning Disabilities Nurse, the CEO of a SEND charity that provides support to children and families and a proud parent of a disabled child, Robert brings comprehensive experience and a wealth of knowledge to the role.”

Robert Martin shared that “I am delighted to be starting as the new SEND Caseworker for Mike Reader MP. Over the years, I have had the privilege of working on numerous projects in collaboration with the NHS, social care services, local authorities, and parents. As the East Midlands Regional Chair of Parent Carer Forums, I have been actively involved in shaping policy and practice. This includes my contributions to the government’s change programme, as well as supporting better outcomes through OFSTED and CQC inspections.”

Labour’s commitment on SEND will mean no child will fall through the cracks. The government’s bill will cut the cost of sending children to school to make life easier for families, and drive high and rising standards in schools.