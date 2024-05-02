New sixth form centre for Northampton International Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An initial five-year lease has been agreed for Elgin House (Billing Road, Northampton), which will be completely refurbished ahead of the new school year to provide modern and spacious facilities for post-16 students. The new centre will include 12 classrooms and a sixth form common room, with on-site catering facilities, and will offer a range of A-Level and BTEC courses.

The centre is being funded by the Department of Education in response to the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) in the roof of NIA’s main building last September. Although NIA has remained open with no disruption to classes for students, the RAAC has meant that 18 classrooms and the sixth form area continue to be out of use.

Northampton International Academy headteacher Martin Serrão said: “We are excited that we will be able to provide sixth form students with a new, inspiring learning environment for them to continue their studies and work towards achieving their aspirations.

“Providing a dedicated sixth form centre will also allow our older students to be more independent which helps bridge the gap between school and university or employment and training opportunities, so better prepares them for whatever their next steps will be.

“It’s important that the students, staff and the wider school community are involved in shaping the new sixth form centre, so we haven’t yet decided on a name and are opening this up for suggestions. You can submit a name via our website nia.emat.uk/sixthformcentre

“We’re looking forward to welcoming students to the new sixth form centre in September.”