New Radiotherapy machine at Northampton General to speed up cancer treatment for local patients

Residents in Northampton South are set to benefit from faster access to cancer treatment, thanks to the introduction of a new, state of the art radiotherapy machine at Northampton General Hospital.

Mike Reader, MP for Northampton South, has welcomed the news, which forms part of a wider national rollout funded by the Labour government. Thousands of cancer patients across the country will see improved care and reduced waiting times as a result of the initiative.

These advanced machines will not only reduce the number of radiotherapy sessions required for some patients but also improve outcomes by targeting cancers in difficult to treat areas such as the chest, abdomen, and pelvis.

Mike Reader praised the investment, stating that he “hopes access to these cutting edge machines will help give more cancer patients in Northampton South the best possible treatment.”

Northampton General Hospital

This rollout is supported by a £70 million investment from the government under its Plan for Change, aimed at transforming cancer care across the NHS.

Replacing outdated radiotherapy equipment across the country is expected to prevent up to 13,000 missed appointments caused by equipment breakdowns. By March 2027, the new machines will enable up to 27,500 additional treatments annually, including up to 4,500 patients beginning their first treatment within 62 days of referral, a key target in the drive to accelerate cancer care.

With more precise tumour targeting and reduced impact on surrounding healthy tissue, the new machines offer safer, more effective treatment for patients.

Mike Reader MP said:

“After the fantastic news that NGH will be offering focal therapy treatment for prostate cancer last month, this new announcement is a phenomenal step forward. We all want cancer patients to get the best possible care, and I’m really pleased that people here in Northampton South will be among the first in the country to benefit from this investment in new radiotherapy machines. We are really making progress towards NGH becoming the cancer centre of excellence for the South Midlands.”

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting said:

“There is a revolution taking place in medical technology which can transform treatment for cancer patients. But NHS hospitals are forced to use outdated, malfunctioning equipment thanks to 14 years of underinvestment under the previous government. Thanks to the investment this government is making in our NHS, we will provide more cancer patients with world class, cutting edge care.

For people in Northampton, this investment means quicker, more accurate treatment and fewer delays for local patients, exactly the kind of improvement our NHS needs, and exactly the kind of change that people voted for last July.

As a cancer survivor, I know just how important timely treatment is. These machines are part of the investment and modernisation that will cut waiting times for patients, through our Plan for Change.”