New public art project receives very positive response

Artist Helen Verrill with the completed artwork, which celebrates the work of the Barratt family

A new public art project on the streets of Northampton has generated a lot of interest, just days after it started. The Northampton Cabinet Art project aims to ‘bring joy to Northampton one media cabinet at a time’ and that is certainly the case for the first Virgin Media cabinet that has been painted by a local artist.

Clare Butterfield, who has set up the Northampton Cabinet Art project explains: “We have so many talented artists in Northampton and a lot to celebrate about our town and heritage. When I saw these cabinets painted with beautiful designs in other parts of the country - instead of fly posters and ugly graffiti tags - I was keen to do it here. Then a project started in Kettering and I was even more determined!

“The community garden on Primrose Hill, Kingsthorpe Road, seemed the perfect place to start as a small group of local people had transformed the space and a Virgin Media cabinet was placed directly in front of it. As long as certain protocols are followed, Virgin Media allows councils and local groups to organise artworks on its cabinets as they have found that it actually reduces the incidents of graffiti. We put a call out to local artists to submit their designs and the group chose Helen Verrill’s design for this cabinet: It’s bright and colourful, reflects the garden and celebrates the work of the Barratt family. This was important as the Barratt’s Footshape Bootworks factory building is opposite.”

Helen lives nearby and is really excited to be the first artist involved in the project. She says: “When I entered the competition for the design for Primrose Hill community garden cabinet I had no idea my design would win. I had given it a lot of thought. I knew I wanted to include shoes due to the Barratts factory opposite, but I wanted it to be more than just shoes. I enjoy painting trees in my personal art work and wanted to utilise this. I read up on the work of William Barratt and the relevance of his setting up Barratts Maternity Hospital, which is still a wing of Northampton General Hospital today. I knew I wanted to display children's shoes. I had seen a public art display of shoes hanging from a tree in Brussels over a decade before, which must have been lodged in my memory as I decided to have the children's shoes hanging from the tree. The name Barratts is at the front. I couldn't resist adding a big yellow teddy and colourful flowers.

“The design meant I could utilise bold colourful primary colours. First I painted the box sky blue and just at that stage it was receiving compliments from passers-by. We agreed that the tree should cover the whole box, which would be seen from all angles as people passed in cars and on foot. This meant there was plenty of space on the top so I added the birds too.”

While Helen was working on the cabinet, even before it was finished, around 100 people stopped to comment on how great the cabinet looked – one person even called out of a passing car! It’s also had a really positive response on social media.

Helen adds: “Three people said they had always loved making art and were inspired to get back into it. One lady was on her run and stopped to ask to take a photo as the design had a special meaning for her. There were lots of interested children and one man said it reminded him of his home country of Romania because they made a lot of effort to make the towns there beautiful. It was wonderful to get positive endorsement from so many people.”

Clare Butterfield added: “I really do believe that public art has the power to enrich people’s lives and improve neighbourhoods, and I’m so excited that we have made a start on this project. I need to thank Councillors Jane Birch and Les Marriott for their support and Northampton Town Council for providing the funding. We have also had support from Abington Decorating Supplies, Urban Hygiene Ltd, Virgin Media and Councillor Emily Fedorowycz in Kettering.

“We have two more designs from local artists ready for the next two cabinets in the area. However, these are owned by CityFibre who have so far been reluctant to give us the go ahead. I hope that will change when they see what a positive impact this project has had so far.”

To keep up to date with developments on the project go to “Northampton Cabinet Art” on Facebook.