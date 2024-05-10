New provider appointed to deliver support breaks for parent carers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over the last few years Northamptonshire Children’s Trust, Northamptonshire Integrated Care Board, North and West Northants Council’s alongside representatives from the parent carer forum groups have consulted and engaged with parents, carers and practitioners to shape the final model of a joined-up contract offering daytime activities, overnight breaks and respite for children and young people with disabilities.

The new contract has been awarded to Action for Children who will deliver the services previously known as short breaks. They said:

“Action for Children are delighted to have been awarded this amazing opportunity to bring together community and residential short breaks for children and young people living in Northamptonshire, including a central information hub provision. Action for Children have a long history of providing short breaks across the UK as well as long stay homes for children with disabilities. We have been delivering community short breaks services here in Northamptonshire for several years and have over that time worked closely with parents and partners. We will work with the commissioners, Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust and parents to ensure a smooth transition”.

Short Breaks are breaks for children and young people who have a disability giving them rich opportunities while also allowing carers to have a break from caring to carry out other vital activities.

Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust (NHFT) have been running the Residential Short Breaks service for over 12 years at John Greenwood Shipman and Squirrels and most parents and carers have felt reassured that their children and young people have been well cared for during their stays.