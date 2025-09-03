New partnership kicks off for hospice

Two of Northamptonshire’s most renowned community beacons have joined forces to kick off a new partnership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the 2025/26 season, Cynthia Spencer Hospice will be able to work alongside Northampton Town Football Club to raise awareness across the county about their incredible, inspiring work.

As part of the partnership, the hospice has access to a range of sponsorship opportunities, allowing them to benefit from bucket collecting at matches, programme advertisement and meeting the first team manager, Kevin Nolan, as well a digital presence and a Cobblers Business Club membership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cobblers will also encourage their business community to spread the word about the vital palliative care and support that the hospice provides across the county.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice’s Anita Frith and Nina Gandy with NTFC Commercial Director James Corrigan.

Fellow NTFC partners Zoo Accounting has already pledged to raise money for the hospice at their 2026 golf day.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice CEO Maya Joseph‑Hussain said: “We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with Northampton Town Football Club. The club is so important to our local community, and this collaboration is a powerful way to raise awareness of the vital role hospice care plays in people’s lives.

“Hospice care is transformative, it offers comfort, dignity, and compassion at a time when it’s needed most. It should be high quality and accessible to everyone, and through partnerships like this, we can help ensure that message reaches even further. Together, we can protect and support the care that makes such a difference to patients, families, and loved ones.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Corrigan, Commercial Director at NTFC, said: “We’re excited to be working with Cynthia Spencer and supporting their fundraising opportunities. Cynthia Spencer does some fantastic work and to be able to aid them in continuing this, is a great opportunity for the football club.

“Supporting and working with the local community is something we champion and always are keen to do and to be able to give back to Cynthia Spencer and give them our platform is rewarding. We’re looking forward to working with them this season!”

To find out more about how you can help support Cynthia Spencer Hospice, visit https://cynthiaspencer.org.uk//how-you-can-help-us/