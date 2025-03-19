New partnership formed to co-ordinate action on climate change and nature recovery in West Northants

West Northamptonshire Climate and Nature partnership – or WN CAN - is a new group formed by organisations from the public, voluntary and charity sectors in West Northamptonshire.

The members of WN CAN all know that there is an urgent need to take action to address the twin issues of climate change and nature depletion. Their aim is to join forces to work in partnership with each other and with other local groups and organisations, to help deliver a Climate and Nature Action Plan for West Northants over the next five years.

The members of WN CAN represent: West Northamptonshire Council, Northampton Town Council, Northants County Association of Local Councils, the county’s Lieutenancy, Garden Organic, West Hunsbury Parish Council and Climate Action-West Northamptonshire

The idea for WN CAN came about after some of the members organised a Climate Summit at Delapre Abbey in October 2024, which was attended by over 50 representatives of Parish and Town Councils.

WN CAN’s Chair, Northampton Town Councillor Andrew Stevens, said: “There was a real buzz about the Climate Summit – we wondered how many parishes would be interested but the places filled up quickly and we had very positive feedback. WN CAN is now building on that momentum by developing a programme of climate and nature projects, as well as more events.

"We will deliver some of our own projects, but we know many other local groups are already doing great work on these crucial environmental issues, and we want to amplify and share their successes. We hope this will encourage more West Northants residents to get involved and be a part of what is now a global movement to protect our, our children’s and our grandchildren’s futures.”

The group’s Secretary and Chair of the voluntary group Climate Action-West Northamptonshire, Jane Wood, added: “West Northamptonshire Council has adopted a Climate Change Strategy. That’s a really positive step but we all need to take action on climate to help WNC deliver on its strategy, and to make sure it stays at the top of the council’s agenda – after all, with the effects of climate change becoming more evident all around us, failing to prepare ourselves for a future changed by the climate could be catastrophic.”

WN CAN is grouping its activities into themes mirroring the WNC climate strategy: People; Waste; Energy; Nature; Buildings; Economy; Transport; and Adaptation. Some of the groups are already planning their first projects, for example the Nature group is going to put together resources to enable people to do nature surveys in their neighbourhoods, and develop practical case studies highlighting what’s already been done locally to help nature and wildlife; and the Energy group is initially looking at ways to make available clear information to local residents about Solar power and other community energy scheme opportunities.

For more information contact WN CAN by email on [email protected]