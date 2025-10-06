New ICT Framework delivering benefits for local communities

A new procurement framework to help public services purchase technology products and services compliantly has been launched by the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By improving how emergency services and public sector organisations buy and use digital tools, the new ICT Framework helps deliver better, faster, and more cost-effective services to communities across Northamptonshire and beyond.

Developed in partnership with BlueLight Commercial, the ICT Framework allows a smarter, more flexible approach ensuring public money is spent wisely, frontline services are better equipped, and innovation is supported across the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BlueLight Commercial, established by the Home Office in 2020, is the national commercial body for policing. Its strategy combines regional partnerships with national scale, enabling police and fire services to engage the market with a unified voice.

Community Matters

The ICT Framework brings tangible benefits to the public. It enables emergency services, NHS bodies, schools, charities, and other public bodies to access vital technology more quickly - helping them respond more effectively and keep people safe.

It also ensures better value by carrying out supplier checks upfront and maintaining them annually, reducing delays and risks. This streamlined process supports the adoption of new tools such as digital evidence platforms and data analysis systems, which improve service delivery and outcomes for residents.

BlueLight Commercial IT Commercial Director, Steve Hodgson said: “BlueLight Commercial have enjoyed working jointly with the Northamptonshire procurement team. The collaboration on the framework ensures consistency and input from a national perspective.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Importantly, the savings generated through the ICT Framework are reinvested back into public services and policing nationally, strengthening local delivery and ensuring every pound goes further for the people of Northamptonshire.

Covering ten specialist areas—from IT hardware and software to training and digital transformation—the ICT Framework, and the 27 suppliers who have joined, is already helping Northamptonshire Police and Fire and Rescue Service deliver their Digital, Data and Technology (DDAT) strategy. Every purchase made through the Framework meets high standards and delivers real value.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Danielle Stone said: “This is about making smart choices that benefit the people of Northamptonshire. By working together nationally with BlueLight Commercial, we’re able to offer futureproof, reliable solutions that help keep our communities safe and ensure every pound goes further.

“The ICT Framework reflects our commitment to professionalism, innovation, and putting public interest first. It’s already making a difference—and it will continue to support better services for everyone.”

The ICT Framework is now live and available to a wide range of public sector organisations, helping them deliver better outcomes for the communities they serve.