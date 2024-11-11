New financial education app launched by Northamptonshire credit union

A new financial education app has been launched by Northamptonshire based Commsave this week – all part of the credit union’s commitment to helping people afford life and strive for financial resilience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This app comes hot on the heels of last week’s report, published by not-for-profit financial inclusion organisation Fair4All Finance, which found that 37% of people in West Northamptonshire and 39% of people in North Northamptonshire are now financially vulnerable.

Its release date has also been timed to support Talk Money Week, a national week-long initiative designed to get people of all ages talking about money. Commsave Educates is the name of this new, free app, and its interactive content is designed to appeal to both young and old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Munro, Interim Chief Executive Officer at Commsave Credit Union, explained: “Learning how to be financially resilient from a young age will go a long way to ensuring people are equipped with solid money management know-how in their adulthood. That is why we work with local schools, colleges and universities, supporting students by running webinars, assemblies and workshops. Our new app is perfect for students but will also appeal to adults seeking to have fun while learning important money management tips.”

financial vulnerability - shocking report

Commsave's new app is designed to support people with their financial education Credit: CommsaveThe theme for this year’s Talk Money Week is to ‘Do one thing to improve your financial wellbeing’. This could be as simple as talking to a child about pocket money or using one of Commsave’s free money management tools.

To support Talk Money Week Commsave has issued the first in its new series of Commsave Conversations webinars, this one focused on #DoOneThing and the launch of its new app.

You can view the webinar here: https://youtu.be/DF0DhxGLlmM

Commsave Educates can be downloaded from any app store – simply search for ‘Commsave Educates by Doshi’.

Find out about how else Commsave Credit Union can help: https://www.commsave.co.uk

Read the Fair4All Finance report in full here: https://fair4allfinance.org.uk/financial-vulnerability-across-the-uk/