New chapter at Kettering School following homebuilder’s donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

National Share-a-Story Month is organised by The Federation of Children’s Book Groups and is an annual celebration of the power of storytelling and story sharing.

Pupils at Millbrook Junior School, which is close to the housebuilder’s Bertone Gardens development at Hanwood Park in Kettering, reached out asking for support for its school library, known as The Reading Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barratt Homes donated £200 to the school, which has helped fund a variety of new fiction and non-fiction books, including a number from the ‘Little People, Big Dreams’ series.

B&DWC - SGB-39589 - Pupils of Millbrook Junior School and Reading Hub Lead, Paula Harker, with the n

Paula Harker, Reading Hub Lead at Millbrook Junior School, said: “We are very grateful to Barratt Homes for its kind donation.

Our school motto is ‘Dream, Believe, Aspire, Achieve’ and many of these books were purchased with this in mind – to raise the aspirations of our pupils, and help them to see what it is possible to achieve.”

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “As a leading developer, it is really important that we support the community in the areas in which we build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope that the new books will be enjoyed by pupils at the school encourage them to develop skills such as reading, writing, listening and creativity.”

B&DWC - SGB-39597 - Paula Harker handing out the new books in the Reading Hub

Bertone Gardens is steadily growing into a vibrant community in the new neighbourhood of Hanwood Park that will feature play areas, sports facilities and local shops, as well as providing over 280 acres of green open space.