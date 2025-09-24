New Carers Guide launches to support thousands across Northamptonshire

A brand-new Carers Guide has officially launched, offering vital information, support, and resources for unpaid carers across Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developed in partnership with North Northamptonshire Council, West Northamptonshire Council, and the Integrated Care Board (ICB), and delivered by Northamptonshire Carers, the guide is a direct response to what carers said they needed most.

Funded by the Accelerating Reform Fund, the guide was a Year 1 priority for both councils and the second most requested resource by the public, following the successful rollout of One Stop Shops. It reflects a shared commitment to improving support for carers and was co-produced with carers themselves to ensure it truly meets their needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guide is now live and available in multiple accessible formats, including:

Community Matters

It is available in seven languages with the ability to be translated into others, and includes plain text for screen readers, ensuring accessibility for all. People are encouraged to share the guide widely to ensure it reaches every carer who may benefit.

“This guide will provide an invaluable resource for carers in Northamptonshire. For the first time, we have a single, central resource that brings together the information and support carers need, clearly, accessibly, and in one place. It’s a direct result of listening to carers and acting on what they told us. We hope it makes a real difference in helping carers feel more informed, supported, and connected.”Cllr Laura Couse, Cabinet Member for Adult Services and Public Health at West Northamptonshire Council

“Whilst caring for a friend or loved one can be hugely rewarding, it can also bring with it a number of challenges. When you’re a carer, it can feel overwhelming and it’s easy to neglect your own health and wellbeing. This new guide provides all the information a carer needs to navigate these challenges and ensure they are fully supported every step of the way.”David Watts, Executive Director of Adults, Health Partnerships and Housing for North Northamptonshire Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are really proud to be able to launch this Guide for Carers with our partners. Carers are a vital part of our communities with their support and care of loved ones, and we hope this guide helps them to access the support they need and deserve.”Mark Major, Chief Executive Officer of Northamptonshire Carers