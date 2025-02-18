New cancer support centre in Northampton ‘tops out’

A new cancer support centre in Northampton has celebrated its ‘topping out’ - a traditional ceremony to mark the completion of the highest part of the building.

The Maggie’s centre, which is being built in the grounds of Northampton General Hospital, marked the milestone by nailing a ceremonial bough to the roof.

Maggie’s Chief Executive Dame Laura Lee, DBE, who attended the ceremony, said: “Topping out brings us one step closer to Maggie’s Northampton opening and offering support to people living with cancer from across the East Midlands.

“Maggie’s is there for everyone who needs it, and we are free with no appointment or referral necessary. We know this makes a huge difference to helping people cope with their diagnosis - from getting ready for cancer treatment, help with potential side-effects, support after treatment, providing benefits advice or coping with advanced cancer.

The Maggie's centre building is starting to take shape.

“I am so grateful to be here and to everyone who has made this happen.”

The centre, designed by renowned architect Stephen Marshall Architects, with a garden from landscaper Arne Maynard, will offer expert psychological, emotional and practical support to people with cancer, as well as family and friends, by the end of 2025.

Northampton General Hospital Chief Medical Director Hemant Nemade said: "I'm really pleased to see the progress of Maggie's Northampton. It's been a long time coming, but it will be a wonderful addition to the support we are able to offer out cancer patients and their families. “

Cancer services in Northampton are constantly evolving, because the demands on our services are increasing year on year - we are seeing 15% more every year, and whilst our dedicated team of professionals are doing their best to give patients the very best experience, we welcome the additional support Maggie's will bring.

Dame Laura Lee DBE, CEO of Maggies, at the topping out ceremony.

Not just additional support services, but a wonderful space for patient and family members to use, away from the busy-ness of our clinical areas. This is a brilliant partnership.”

Also in attendance was Lead Cancer Nurse at Northampton General Hospital, Liz Summers who has been unwavering in her support of bringing a Maggie’s to Northampton and has worked alongside teams across Northampton General Hospital and Maggie’s over the last 12 years.

Liz said: "12 years ago I'd never heard about Maggie's centres – I was told how Maggie's make a difference for those affected by cancer, and I thought, I’ve got to get me one of them. And here we are, 12 years later standing and looking at our Maggie's. It's just beautiful and unbelievable.

“And what an amazing facility and environment it's going to be for all those affected by cancer. Every week we see families that are going through the most difficult time in their life, and to know they'll be a Maggie's centre that can help them as part of their journey is just wonderful. It's wonderful to be part of that."

Planning permission for the centre was officially granted in 2020. Once open the centre will work closely with staff at Northampton General Hospital to ensure the 150,000 people in the East Midlands area living with cancer, and their family and friends, will be able to visit the centre for support. It is expected that the centre will support approximately 15,000 visits* a year.

Fundraising for the new centre was given a huge boost in 2022 thanks to a generous legacy of £2,425,000 from Northampton businesswoman Diana Russell.

Diana, a member of the Phipps family owned a vintage car company, was a female racing driver well-known on the racing scene in the 1960s and 70s. The new centre will be named The Diana Russell Building in her honour.

Maggie’s would like to thank all generous individuals, trusts and foundations who contributed to the project and who joined the charity for the ceremony.

Maggie’s has more than 28 years of experience and expertise providing free cancer support and information in centres across the UK. Built in the grounds of NHS cancer hospitals, the centres are warm and welcoming and are run by expert staff, who help people live well with cancer.

To find out more about Maggie’s Northampton and how you can support the centre please visit www.maggies.org/maggies-northampton/