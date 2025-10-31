New appeal turns the spotlight on the needs of people affected by motor neurone disease

Karen Rossiter, pictured with her mum Pat, who is living with motor neurone disease.

Developing support for people living with motor neurone disease (MND) and their families across Northamptonshire and beyond is the aim of a new appeal which has been launched this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MND Association, which is based on Northampton’s Moulton Park, has launched the appeal to ensure people with MND – a terminal, neurological disease – continue to have access to the support and information they need as they navigate their diagnosis.

In the East Midlands, 477 people are living with MND, a disease which affects the brain and spinal cord, leaving people unable to speak, eat or even breathe. So far this year, the Association has issued 649 support grants worth more than £340,000 to help people with MND, their families and carers manage the huge impact the disease has on everyday life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MND Association’s Direct Marketing Manager, Alison Holmes said: “MND is a cruel disease which takes away so much, but the MND Association is always here to help.

“The support and information we are able to provide is only possible thanks to the generosity of our fundraisers, supporters and donors and as the festive season approaches we would encourage everyone to get involved by supporting our appeal.

“Every penny makes a big difference – ensuring people living with MND, their families and carers get the support they need when it matters most.”

To learn more, or to make a donation, visit www.mndassociation.org/rallyaround