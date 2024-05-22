New allotment garden in Cogenhoe

Following many months of work Cogenhoe & Whiston parish Council are delighted that their new allotment garden has been officially opened

The sun shone for the offical opening of the Ironstones Allotment Garden on saturday 4th May 2024 in Cogenhoe. The Chairman of the Parish Council, Mr Jon Bailey cut the ribbon and thanked everyone for attending and for their help and support in delivering this project. Speical thanks were given to the National Lottery Community Fund who provided a grant to suport the project. The grand opening was followed by delicious bacon rolls and coffee in the Comunita cafe, lots of chat and an exchange of ideas. Phase 2 of the project is to set-up a public access community garden to bring people together who may not want to take on a full plot but who enjoy both the social & physical benefits of gardening.