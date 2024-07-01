National Cream Tea Day is a piece of cake at care home

National Cream Tea Day

Staff and residents at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton brewed up a storm for National Cream Tea Day on June 28th by hosting an afternoon tea party with live entertainment, a wonderful selection of baked treats and of course, lots of pots of tea.

Refusing to pick a side in the controversial debate of cream before jam for the Cornish tradition or jam before cream as part of the Devonshire tradition, Brampton View Care Home enjoyed homemade scones both ways, all washed down with a fes-tea-val of herbal and classic teas.

Residents and visitors tucked into the sweet and savoury goodies including cookies and cream cakes, all baked by talented head chef Glenn Coombs!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home said: “I don’t think there is a better way to celebrate the arrival of summer than with a cream tea! The residents have loved having family and friends here today to help us enjoy a fantastic spread. This is definitely one new tradition we’re going to be adopting!”