National Cream Tea Day is a piece of cake at care home
Refusing to pick a side in the controversial debate of cream before jam for the Cornish tradition or jam before cream as part of the Devonshire tradition, Brampton View Care Home enjoyed homemade scones both ways, all washed down with a fes-tea-val of herbal and classic teas.
Residents and visitors tucked into the sweet and savoury goodies including cookies and cream cakes, all baked by talented head chef Glenn Coombs!
Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home said: “I don’t think there is a better way to celebrate the arrival of summer than with a cream tea! The residents have loved having family and friends here today to help us enjoy a fantastic spread. This is definitely one new tradition we’re going to be adopting!”
Sheila, resident at Brampton View Care Home commented: “We’ve all had so much fun today and the cream tea was absolutely delicious! I absolutely love a cream tea so I’m all in favour of a national day to celebrate them!”
