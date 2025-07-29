National 3 Peaks Challenge completed on hottest weekend of the year for MNDA

Scarfell Pike, seeing the Sun Rise

On 11/12th July 2025 4 people, Steven Smith, Tom Wilkins, Paul McGregor and Ben Bucklow undertook the National 3 Peaks Challenge on what ended up being the hottest weekend of the year, in order to raise money for MNDA, charity close to their hearts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My husband and 3 friends from near Towcester completed the National 3 peaks Challenge on the weekend of 11/12th July and they have raised over £10, 000 for MNDA in the process. It was so hot that weekend that many events on Snowdon were cancelled and one Steven suffered from Heat exhaustion but still carried on to get the challenge completed.

The Event was called Mountains and Music for MNDA and following the Challenge , there was a Music event at The George at Tiffield with Raffle, Auction and food as well as bands playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was in one of these bands that had a wonderful gentleman called Brendan Roache who was diagnosed with MND last May (The inspiration for the event) and unfortunately passed away just over a week before the event and his Funeral was actually on the Thursday the day before the challenge started. With one of the drivers flying to Scotland to attend the funeral before joining the rest of the team to complete the challenge.

Top Of Snowdon - First Mountain of 3 completed

They met at The Mill In Towcester to present the company (Film Logistics- that loaned them the vehicle free of charge) with a Canvas Print. At the same time they are having Photos done in the MNDA Tshirts with a very large presentation cheque showing the total amount of £11193 (Plus gift aid) raised.