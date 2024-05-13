Natasha’s Hen Do in Northampton - we had such a laugh!
Hen do in Northampton town. Everyone was such a laugh.
I had my Hen Do in Northampton Town Saturday night, and everyone was so friendly and was nice to see people enjoying themselves. My maid of Honour Megan had a doll made with a picture of my husband-to-be Alex Bottjers face and everyone was enjoying getting a selfie with him.